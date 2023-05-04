SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.79 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $376.22 million and $25.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,250.08 or 0.99958622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002258 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,421,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31659089 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $44,265,284.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.