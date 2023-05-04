SingularityNET Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $380.02 million and $40.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,078.16 or 1.00042090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002280 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,421,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31659089 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $44,265,284.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

