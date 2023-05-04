SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.43. 331,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

