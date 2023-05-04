SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SITE. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after acquiring an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

