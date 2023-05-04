Societal CDMO (SCTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. On average, analysts expect Societal CDMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Societal CDMO Price Performance

SCTL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Societal CDMO has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $61.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

In other Societal CDMO news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,476,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Societal CDMO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,576,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Societal CDMO

(Get Rating)

Societal CDMO, Inc is a bi-coastal CDMO with capabilities spanning pre-investigational new drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a range of therapeutic dosage forms with a focus on small molecules. With expertise in solving complex problems, the company provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill and finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services to the pharmaceutical market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.