SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Raised by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 949.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 237,293 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $74,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,253,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of SEDG traded up $18.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,203. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 176.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.00 and its 200 day moving average is $291.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

