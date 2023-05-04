Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.64. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 5,217 shares changing hands.

Soligenix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.