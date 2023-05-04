Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 209,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,897. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

