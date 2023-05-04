Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,781,190 shares traded.

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.04. The firm has a market cap of £36.26 million, a PE ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Sound Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. It holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,411 square kilometers; Anoual license totaling an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Tendrara production concession that covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as Sidi Mokhtar license covering an area of 4,712 square kilometers located in Southern Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.