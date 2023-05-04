Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.65

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 3210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Source Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 3.00.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

