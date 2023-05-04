S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.15. 373,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.79 and its 200 day moving average is $344.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

