SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.69

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 92173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $828.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

