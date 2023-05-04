SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 9,160,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,799% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

