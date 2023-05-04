SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lessened by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.42. 9,170,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,233. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.