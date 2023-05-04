SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

