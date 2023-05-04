SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

SWTX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 110,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,942. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Amundi boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $474,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

