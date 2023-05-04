Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.23 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 3,284,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,276,224.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,517 shares of company stock worth $6,718,722 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

