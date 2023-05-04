SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. William Blair began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 227,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,108. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,239,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

Insider Activity

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

