SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $251.28

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.28 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 260.40 ($3.25). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 254.60 ($3.18), with a volume of 630,167 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.06) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.62) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.57 ($3.79).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

About SSP Group

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,315.03). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $37,502. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.