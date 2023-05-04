Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $785.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

