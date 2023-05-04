Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.72. 42,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.