Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.