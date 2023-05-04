Starfox Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,828. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

