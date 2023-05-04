State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $57.71 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of MetLife worth $57,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

