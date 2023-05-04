State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $66,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

