State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $73,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

