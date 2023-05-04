State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $59,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Shares of PSX opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

