State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $59,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in McKesson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $354.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.98. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

