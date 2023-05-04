State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,490 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $63,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $368.00 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

