State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,350 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $92,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $177.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average is $167.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

