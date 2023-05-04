Status Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $101.98 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,229.84 or 0.99964738 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,428,484 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,428,483.785242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02653068 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,463,345.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

