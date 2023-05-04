Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) versus Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Nestlé shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nestlé and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé $98.96 billion 3.63 $9.71 billion N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.35

Profitability

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

This table compares Nestlé and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Risk and Volatility

Nestlé has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nestlé and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 2 6 3 0 2.09 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nestlé currently has a consensus target price of $121.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.89%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.76%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Nestlé.

Summary

Nestlé beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare. It operates through the following segments: Zone North America (NA), Zone Europe (EUR), Zone AOA, Zone LATAM, Zone GC, Nespresso, and Nestlé Health Science. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

