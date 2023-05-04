Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Up 5.2%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.54. Approximately 293,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 264,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $4,352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Articles

