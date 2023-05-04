Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$11.75

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.67.

SGY stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.70. 1,051,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,807. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

