Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 46,679 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average volume of 40,273 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on M. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

