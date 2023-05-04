Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,100 Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 28.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $12.89.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.