Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ENPH stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Further Reading
