Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.