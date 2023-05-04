Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

