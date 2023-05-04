Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $232.20 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.51. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.