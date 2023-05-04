StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

