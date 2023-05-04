StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.99 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.04.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
