StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.99 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

