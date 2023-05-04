StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

SSY stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

