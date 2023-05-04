StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 1.0 %
SSY stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
About SunLink Health Systems
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.