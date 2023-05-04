StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Articles

