StockNews.com Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Sell

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.88.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC traded down $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after buying an additional 291,522 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

