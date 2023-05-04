StockNews.com Lowers KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. Research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

