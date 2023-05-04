StockNews.com Lowers Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Buy

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Potbelly Trading Down 0.1 %
PBPB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 501,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,638. The firm has a market cap of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
