StockNews.com Lowers Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Buy

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Potbelly Trading Down 0.1 %

PBPB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 501,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,638. The firm has a market cap of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

About Potbelly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.