StockNews.com Lowers Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Sell

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 170,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.