StockNews.com Lowers TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Hold

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTMI. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 1,056,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,155. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

