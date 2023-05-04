StockNews.com Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to “Hold”

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 5,496,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,308. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,794. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

