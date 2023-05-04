Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of SRI stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 269,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.60 million, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stoneridge by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 940.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoneridge Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on SRI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.